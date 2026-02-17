Tina Ambani Skips Enforcement Directorate Summons, 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

Tina Ambani, actor and wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, skipped a summons by the Enforcement Directorate today. This is the second summons she skipped in connection with the investigation into a money laundering case against Reliance Communications. The central agency summoned her on February 10, but she did not turn up. She was then summoned today.

Reliance Communications is being probed for a massive loan default worth over Rs 40,000 crore. Earlier, Anil Ambani was summoned in August, and has been called for another round of questioning tomorrow. The Reliance Group has not responded to these summonses.

It is learnt that Tina Ambani has been summoned in connection with the money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Reliance Communications president Punit Garg. The agency had earlier said in a statement that the Manhattan property was "fraudulently" sold by Garg in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process of Reliance Communications. The company, it is learnt, informed the stock exchange about this sale in 2025.

"The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP)," the ED had claimed earlier.

The agency recently formed a Special Investigation Team to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group on the Supreme Court's directions.

It has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore and filed three complaints against Reliance Group companies.