'Greatest Teacher Ever': Tina Ambani Remembers Father-In-Law Dhirubhai Ambani On His Birth Anniversary

"Your lessons continue to guide us all," Tina Ambani wrote on Instagram.

Industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded the Reliance conglomerate, would have turned 92 today. He was born in 1932 in Gujarat and went on to become one of India's most successful businessmen. He revolutionised Reliance Industries with his unwavering focus on expansion and innovation and turned it from a textile trading firm into a diverse conglomerate with holdings in telecommunications, petrochemicals, and refining, among other industries. To mark his birth anniversary, Tina Ambani, his daughter-in-law and wife of his younger son Anil Ambani took to social media to remember her "pappa".

Ms Ambani said that Dhirubhai Ambani taught the family to be confident and eager to learn. "Pappa, From the worksite to the boardroom, from home to the public domain, you taught each one of us to be confident while always being ready to learn; candid and forthright while staying humble, future-ready while remaining rooted," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "You weren't just a wonderful father but the greatest teacher we will ever have. And your lessons continue to guide us all. Happy birthday. And thank you." Tina Ambani also dug into the family album to share two priceless pictures. In one of the images, she is seen posing with Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Dhirubhai Ambani was born in the village of Chorwad, in Saurashtra. A schoolteacher's son, he founded Reliance and took it public in 1977. The company was worth $25.6 billion upon his death.

He died on July 6, 2002, after suffering a massive stroke. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to trade and industry.