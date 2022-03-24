Tina Ambani's Post For Khrisha: 'The Daughter We've Always Wanted'

Tina Ambani with son Anmol and his wife, Khrisha.

Tina Ambani has shared another Instagram post for her daughter-in-law, introducing her as "the daughter we've always wanted." Khrisha married Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son, Anmol Ambani, last month. Their lavish Mumbai wedding was attended by several high-profile guests, including Amitabh Bachchan and family, Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, among others.

Pictures from the wedding festivities, which lasted several days, had earlier gone massively viral online. Tina Ambani had first introduced her daughter-in-law in an Instagram post shared towards the end of February, a few days after the wedding. "Welcoming our daughter!" she had written, adding that the family was overjoyed to welcome her.

This time, she echoed the same sentiments as she shared some previously-unseen pics from Khrisha and Anmol Ambani's wedding reception. "Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we've always wanted," she wrote on Instagram. "Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed," Tina Ambani added.

The pics have collected nearly 4,000 'likes' on Instagram since being posted two hours ago.

Anmol and Khrisha's December engagement was followed by a February wedding, which took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade residence in Mumbai. Tina Ambani had earlier shared glimpses from the celebrations which revealed that Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani also attended the wedding. Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben was also spotted in the photographs.

Anmol Ambani, a Warwick Business School graduate, is a director at Reliance Capital, while Khrisha is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco, a social networking website.