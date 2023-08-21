Krisha Ambani's Heartfelt Post For Husband Anmol Ambani. See Pics

Khrisha Shah and Anmol Ambani got married in February last year (Instagram)

Anil and Tina Ambani's daughter-in-law, Khrisha Shah, shared photos from her wedding to Anmol Ambani with three poems by Urdu poet Rumi translated into English and the hashtag #LOVEnotfear.

"In your light, I learn how to love. In your beauty, how to make poems. You dance inside my chest where no one sees you, but sometimes I do, and that sight becomes this art," she wrote.

"The power of love came into me, and I became fierce like a lion, then tender like the evening star.

"Lovers find secret places inside this violent world where they make transactions with beauty," she wrote, adding "All poetry above by Rumi."

The photos clicked at their wedding show the much-in-love couple enjoying the ceremonies.

Anmol Ambani, the elder son of industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, married Khrisha Shah, the CEO and co-founder of Dysco - a social networking website, on February 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

The wedding reportedly took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home "Sea Wind" and was attended by several celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy, and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla were among the attendees. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were also spotted in the wedding pics shared on Instagram.