Spotted: Isha Ambani In New Pics From Cousin Anmol's Wedding

Isha Ambani was photographed at cousin Anmol Ambani's wedding.

Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son, Anmol Ambani, married Khrisha Shah in Mumbai last month. New pics from the lavish wedding, shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram this afternoon, show that Isha Ambani was part of the celebrations. While Isha Ambani featured in one of the pictures shared by aunt Tina, another one showed the Bachchan family posing with the newlyweds. Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben was also spotted at her grandson's wedding, dressed in a pink saree.

"A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding," Tina Ambani captioned the pictures. In one of the photos, Isha Ambani is seen with her cousin Anmol and his wife Khrisha at the mandap. The next photo shows Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and their children Abhishek and Shweta, with the Ambani family. Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also seen in the photo, as was Navya Naveli Nanda.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Photos that had earlier emerged online revealed that she attended her cousin's wedding with her mother. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has not been spotted in any of the wedding photos that have emerged online so far. In 2005, a feud between brothers Mukesh and Anil led to the split of Reliance Industries, which was founded by their father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Soon after Anmol Ambani's wedding in February, Pinky Reddy, the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, had shared several photos from the celebrations on Instagram. One of the pictures featured Isha and Nita Ambani at the wedding.

Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding was a lavish affair that took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade residence. After the wedding, Tina Ambani had shared an Instagram post welcoming her daughter-in-law to the family.

Anmol and Khrisha had gotten engaged in December last year.

