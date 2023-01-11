Bomb Threat Call At Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Police are currently investigating the case. (Representational)

A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the caller threatened to blow up the school.

According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected.

Soon after, the school informed the local police.

Based on the school's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station.

As per the FIR, the caller identified himself as Vikram Singh. He called on the school's landline and claimed that he had planted a time bomb inside the school, and then disconnected the call.

The caller made a second call, introduced himself, and said that he had made the threat to get famous.

Police have started an investigation.

In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.

