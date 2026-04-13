"Time To End Decades Of Waiting": PM Modi On Women's Quota Law

The country's parliament, the supreme legislative body, is close to creating history and the time is right to end decades of waiting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, seeking cooperation from parties for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

The Prime Minister has written to all floor leaders, informing them of a special session on the 16th, 17th, and 18th April.

"This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power. Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise the concepts of the past. One that will fulfil the resolutions of the future. A resolution for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not just a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process. The time has come to end decades of waiting, from the state assemblies to the country's Parliament," PM Modi said at a 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

"Amidst these crucial milestones in our nation's development journey, India stands on the brink of making one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. I say with great responsibility that this decision will be among the most important of our time. It is a decision dedicated to the empowerment of women, a true tribute to the strength and reverence of womanhood," PM Modi said.

The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

The Prime Minister spotlighted how women in India have established their own distinct legacy, holding esteemed positions from President to Prime Minister.

"Even today, key roles such as President and Finance Minister are being capably managed by women, further enhancing the nation's pride," he said.

PM Modi pointed out that when the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was introduced in 2023, it was passed unanimously by all parties.

"There was a collective demand for its implementation by 2029. The Opposition, in particular, strongly emphasised the need to ensure the bill is enacted by 2029. It's our effort and priority, too, that this time the bill will be passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation," PM Modi said.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that increased participation of women in decision-making processes leads to greater sensitivity and responsiveness within systems, the Prime Minister said.

"The success of the Jal Jeevan Mission is a prime example of this, as women have played a significant role at the Panchayat level," he said.