3 Kg Gold Seized From Passenger At Mumbai Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport apprehended a passenger and recovered 3 kg of gold from him, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger, identified as Rishi Shyam, was later handed over to AIU/Customs officials for further action.

According to an official release from the CISF, the accused was kept under electronic as well as physical surveillance.

During surveillance, it was observed that he picked some item from the floor and put it in his bag.

After keeping the item in his bag, he tried to frequently change his location. On strong suspicion, the passenger was intercepted by intelligence staff for questioning.

On tactfully questioning, the passenger accepted the presence of gold (yellow metal) in the pouch which he had received from an International passenger, who passed the item to him by throwing it over the glass sheet used to bifurcate Domestic and International boarding gates area, as per an official release from the CISF.

Earlier on January 6, altogether six kg of heroin and cocaine worth over Rs 47 crore were seized in two separate cases at the Mumbai airport, customs officials said.

Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas cocaine was in clothes buttons, the officials said.

4.47 kg heroin valued at Rs 31.29 Cr and 1.596 kg cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 cr were seized in the two separate cases.

