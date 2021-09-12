Thousands Attend Funeral Of Cop Killed In Action In Jammu And Kashmir

Arshad Ahmad Mir had joined the police last year.

Thousands attended the funeral prayers of fallen police officer who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar today.

As the body of reached Kalmuna village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of mourners thronged the village to pay last respects to the fallen sub-inspector.

Police said the 25-year-old officer was shot dead when he had taken a person who had been detained for a medical check-up to a medical facility at Khanyar in downtown Srinagar.

"We have lost a brave young officer. He was deputed to a hospital for the check-up of an accused person. When he was coming out of hospital, he was shot," said Dilbag Singh, Director-General of Police.

"The perpetrator has been identified and he will be brought to justice," he said.

Officials say Mir had been recruited as a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir police last year. After completing a year-long training, he was posted at the Khanyar police station for a few months.

The shooting was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, the terrorist is seen coming from behind and firing point-blank. The officer received three bullets in the head and fell.

The attacker in blank clothes managed to flee. One person is seen chasing him but returns to help the fallen officer.

Officials say Mir was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead.