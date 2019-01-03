'Those Who Don't Obey Orders Will Be Kicked Out': Madhya Pradesh Minister

Mahendra Singh Sisodia is labour minister in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Cabinet.

Stoking a controversy, a Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister has said that the workers who do not cooperate or obey their seniors will be kicked out.

In a video that has surfaced online, the state labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, while interacting with party workers, can be heard saying, "Jo karamchari, adhikari paalan nahi karega, usko laat deke bahar kardiya jayega (The workers, who do not follow the instructions of the senior officials will be kicked out)."

Mr Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet.

In the recent Assembly elections, the Congress dethroned Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government from power.