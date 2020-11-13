Those Facing Problems In Trinamool Can Return To Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"If you return to our party Congress has the ability to give you due respect," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday asked those "facing problems within Trinamool Congress" to return to the parent Congress.

Mr Chowdhury's comment comes in the backdrop of state minister and ruling TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikary holding public meetings without the party bannerin East and West Midnapore districts triggering speculation about his future move.

The comment is significant as the Congress, which has long lost power in West Bengal, readies to fight the 2021 state polls.

In the West Bengal Congress@INC official Twitter handle, Mr Chowdhury reminded TMC was "born from Congress".

"Trinamool has no political identity. If anyone is facing problem within Trinamool, the doors of Congress are open for him," Mr Chowdhury, who is also the Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha, tweeted in Bengali without naming anyone.

He assured "If you return to our party Congress has the ability to give you due respect."

Mr Adhikari has been distancing himself from TMC for the past several months and organising programmes without the party banner where he has spoken about being involved in the people''s movement for years as a grassroot leader and has not been granted any posts on a platter by anyone.

On Tuesday during the rally he held with out the party banner at Nandigram to commemorate the anti-farmland acquisition movement in which several persons were killed in police firing 13 years ago, Adhikary had gone as far as to say "we will meet at the battlefield" but stopped short of naming anyone.

Apart from Mr Adhikary, Barrackpore TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta had recently announced his decision not to contest the contest the 2021 assembly polls. He had, however, refrained from making any commitment on future political move.