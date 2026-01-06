Advertisement
After Abhishek Banerjee's 'Amartya Sen SIR' Claim, Poll Officials Clarify

Kolkata:

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has been called for a hearing by the Election Commission in connection with the Special Intensive Revision of voter list, Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress claimed today amid its ongoing face-off with the Commission over SIR. 

Moments after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's claim -- made at a public rally against SIR in the economist's home district Birbhum -- sources in the Election Commission said it is just a spelling error in the enumeration form and Sen need not appear before the poll body for a hearing.
 

