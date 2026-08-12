"<i>Thoda Badal Gaye Ho</i>": M Kharge, PM Modi's Banter At Wedding Reception

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, along with others, were standing in a group when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked in.

This was not a gathering at Parliament but the Delhi reception for MP Supriya Sule's daughter earlier on Monday.

PM Modi offered Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a handshake and the Congress leader took it.

Folding his hands in namaste, the Prime Minister then switched his attention to Priyanka Gandhi.

"Priyanka ji, kaisi hain aap (Priyanka ji, how are you)?" the Prime Minister asked.

"Acchi hu, aap kaise hain (I am fine. How are you)?" Priyanka said.

"Mai vaisa hi hu (I am the same)," the Prime Minister replied as he continued walking.

At this point, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief who was witnessing the conversation, stepped in.

"Vaisa nahi hai, thoda badal gaye ho (It's not like that. You've changed a bit)," Kharge joked.

"Achha (Really)," the PM laughed as he tapped Kharge on the arm.

Amid laughter and smiles, the two leaders offered low-fives to each other.

The high-profile reception at 6 Janpath in Delhi celebrated Revati Sule's marriage to Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani. The couple married in Mumbai in June, with the Delhi gathering marking a grand reception.

The reception witnessed a galaxy of political stars who turned up to bless the newlyweds.

Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramdas Athawale and Chirag Paswan were among the high-profile guests.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen shaking hands and smiling.

Sonia Gandhi, as she was greeting people, ended up walking all the way to the end of the stage. At this point, Supriya Sule brings her to stand in between the couple and then also pulls in Rahul Gandhi right next to them. She, though, moves to the end of the line.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the gathering.

Athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, former Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended the event.

Leaders were seen sharing tables and engaging in light conversations during the reception.