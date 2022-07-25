'He Must Be Regretting': Girl, Abandoned By Father, Gets 99.4% In Class 10

Sreeja was abandoned by her father after her mother's death.

The story of a girl from Patna, who has secured 99.4% in the recently released CBSE class 10 board results, has been brought to light by BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Sreeja was abandoned by her father after her mother's death. The girl was then taken to her maternal grandparents' house.

Mr Gandhi has shared a video interview of the girl and her proud grandmother on Twitter. In the now viral clip, the grandmother said, “I am extremely delighted with the results.”

When asked about her son-in-law, she added, “He left the girl post my daughter's death. We haven't seen him since then. He got married again. And, now, after seeing the board results, I think he must be regretting his decision.”

त्याग और समर्पण की अद्भुत दास्ताँ!



माँ का साया हटने पर पिता ने जिस बेटी का साथ छोड़ दिया उसने नाना-नानी के घर परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा कर इतिहास रच दिया।



बिटिया का 10वी में 99.4% अंक लाना बताता है कि प्रतिभा अवसरों की मोहताज नहीं है।



मैं आपके किसी भी काम आ सकूँ, मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। pic.twitter.com/ufc3Gp4At9 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 24, 2022

People, on the social media platform, have congratulated the efforts of the girl and her grandparents.

A person wrote, "Many many congratulations and best wishes to the girl. May you progress and brighten the name of your maternal grandparents."

बिटिया को बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं

आप तरक्की करे नाना नानी का नाम रौशन करें। — Er.Varun Singh ???? Varanasi (@sin_varun) July 24, 2022

Another wrote, "Best wishes to the daughter for this success. Patience and constant hard work are the seeds of success, you have proved it. Proud of you."

बेटी को इस कामयाबी के लिए कोटिश शुभकामनाएं, धैर्य एवं लगातार कठिन परिश्रम ही सफलता के बीज है तुमने सिद्ध किया, गर्व है तुम पर। — dharmendra pandey (@dharmen58087990) July 24, 2022

Sreeja, a student of DAV Public School-BSEB Colony wants to become an electrical engineer, as per a The Times Of India report. She has scored 100 in two subjects - Sanskrit and Science, and 99 in English, Mathematics and Social Studies. With 99.4%, Sreeja is one of the state toppers. Sreeja told the daily, “I have already taken admission to the science stream in Class XI at the DAV-BSEB.”

Sreeja, who loves to read books, also opened up about her exam preparation schedule. She said, “For me, the number of study hours does not matter. I always keep a good balance between studies and other activities. Before the exams, I solved a lot of question papers and revised them well.”