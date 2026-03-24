"Think You're Drinking Juice?": Raghav Chadha Flags Misleading Branding

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised concerns in the Parliament over what he described as "misleading branding and false advertising" in India's consumer market, particularly targeting packaged fruit beverages.

Raising the issue in the upper house of the Parliament, Chadha said that a large section of consumers, especially young people, are being misled into believing that they are consuming healthy and nutritious drinks, while in reality, many of these products are "sugar syrups" marketed as fruit juices.

He warned that such deceptive practices are contributing to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes and obesity, among consumers.

"My question to the honourable minister, through you, is what steps the government is taking to ensure a ban on misleading imagery so that companies do not mislead visually while complying technically," Chadha said.

He also sought clarity on whether the government plans to mandate prominent front-of-pack disclosures for products high in sugar content and ensure clear categorisation of beverages - distinguishing between real fruit juice and drinks made from sugar, concentrates, and preservatives.

Highlighting the issue of packaging practices, the AAP leader said that many products display attractive images of fresh fruits on the front, while disclaimers such as "pictures for marketing purposes only" are printed in fine print on the back of the packet.

"You think you're drinking fruit juice? Think again," Chadha remarked, alleging that major food brands are misleading consumers through visual marketing tactics while hiding critical information.

He emphasised that such practices are pushing millions, particularly children, towards unhealthy consumption patterns and called for stricter mregulations and transparency in food labelling.

Chadha urged the government to take decisive action to protect consumers and ensure that branding and advertising practices are truthful, clear, and not deceptive.

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