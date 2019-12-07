'They Should Be Shot Dead': Unnao Woman's Father On Rape Accused

Unnao case: The woman suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday

The father of a 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who died at a hospital in Delhi during treatment for burn injuries she suffered after she was set on fire by men accused of raping her, has said he wants the accused to be "shot dead", referring to the killing of four rape accused by the police in Telangana on Friday.

"All I want from the government and the authorities is that either they should be hanged or they should be shot dead, like what happened near Hyderabad. I am not greedy. I don't want any house to be made. I don't want anything else," the father told reporters.

"My daughter was travelling alone, going to Raebareli to catch a train," he said.

The woman's brother said she told him she wanted "to see the men dead". "My sister said, 'please save me, I want to see them dead'. I said we will save you. But we couldn't. My sister is no more and I also want these five people should not live. That's all what we wish for," the brother said.

The woman who suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday died of a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last night. She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

"She suffered a cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she could not be saved. She died at 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalabh Kumar, Head of Department (Burns and Plastic), Safdarjung Hospital.

The woman had told the police she was thrashed and stabbed before being set on fire near her village in Unnao by five men, including two she had accused of raping her and their fathers. She was on her way to a court hearing in her rape complaint when the men surrounded her near a railway station.

The woman, in her burnt state, was conscious all the way to the hospital, where she gave a statement to the police identifying all five attackers.

"At 4 am I was going to a local railway station to catch a train to Rae Bareli. Five people (she named them) were waiting for me. They surrounded me and first hit me on the leg with a stick and also stabbed me in the neck with a knife. After that they poured petrol on me and set me on fire," the woman told the police from her hospital bed in Unnao.

Her alleged rapist Shivam Trivedi, who was among the attackers, had been released on bail in the case five days ago. His co-accused Shubham Trivedi, who had been missing, also participated in the attack. All five attackers were arrested from their homes.

The circumstances in which the woman's rapist was released on bail are being questioned. So is the role of the police, who filed an FIR on her rape complaint in March, four months after she was allegedly gang-raped by Shivam Trivedi and his neighbor Subham Trivedi.