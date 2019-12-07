Unnao Case Updates: Unnao Woman's Body To Be Taken Home For Last Rites In Uttar Pradesh

Unnao Case: The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by men accused of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Friday night. The woman, who had suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday, died of a cardiac arrest at 11:40 pm, where she had been air-lifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital on Thursday evening. The post-mortem will be conducted after 9 am and the body will be taken home thereafter.

The police said that the five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

The woman, in her burnt state, was conscious all the way to the hospital, where she gave a statement to the police identifying all five attackers. She told the police that she was thrashed and stabbed before being set on fire near her village by five men, including two she had accused of raping her and their fathers. She was on her way to a court hearing in her rape complaint when the men surrounded her near a railway station.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Unnao case:

Dec 07, 2019 09:51 (IST) BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief: Mayawati

UP Government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family. The BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief, said Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.

"To prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country including UP, the state governments should create fear of law among the people and in view of such incidents, the Centre is also strict to hang the culprits within the stipulated time. Must make a law to punish," she added.

Dec 07, 2019 09:38 (IST) We could not save her: Brother of Unnao Woman seeks justice

I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less. My sister said, please save me, I want to see them dead. I assured her that we will save her but we couldn't. Brother of Unnao rape victim(who passed away during treatment in Delhi last night following a cardiac arrest): I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less. pic.twitter.com/AkcZngOLHz - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Dec 07, 2019 09:32 (IST) 5 Accused were taken to jail on Friday

The 5 accused in Unnao rape case being taken to jail from court yesterday night, after being remanded to 14 day judicial custody. The victim passed away during treatment in Delhi yesterday, following cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/85KhUHJc9U - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Dec 07, 2019 09:22 (IST) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed sadness over the incident

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal on the death of Unnao rape victim last night: I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh govt and central govt that the rapists in this case (Unnao rape case) should be hanged within a month. pic.twitter.com/q5mNHP5wX9 - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019