Unnao Case Updates: Unnao Woman's Body To Be Taken Home For Last Rites In Uttar Pradesh

A 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by men accused of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Friday night. The woman, who had suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday, died of a cardiac arrest at 11:40 pm, where she had been air-lifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital on Thursday evening. The post-mortem will be conducted after 9 am and the body will be taken home thereafter.
The police said that the five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.
The woman, in her burnt state, was conscious all the way to the hospital, where she gave a statement to the police identifying all five attackers. She told the police that she was thrashed and stabbed before being set on fire near her village by five men, including two she had accused of raping her and their fathers. She was on her way to a court hearing in her rape complaint when the men surrounded her near a railway station.
UP Government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family. The BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief, said Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati.
"I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh govt and central govt that the rapists in this case (Unnao rape case) should be hanged within a month," Swati Maliwal said.
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma is at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where the Unnao rape victim died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday night. Questioning the laxity in the security of the rape victim, Ms Sharma wrote a letter to UP DGP over the incident.