These Indians Will Attend King Charles' Coronation Ceremony In London Today

Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance at the ceremony. (File)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians invited to King Charles III's coronation ceremony in London today.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey will host heads of state and governments along with foreign dignitaries for the royal spectacle last witnessed 70 years ago when the monarch's mother Elizabeth was crowned the Queen.

Mr Dhankhar, who will officially represent India, reached London yesterday along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar for the star-studded royal extravaganza.

Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir, reported Variety.

Besides, two dabbawalas from Mumbai will represent their fraternity at the coronation event, according to news agency ANI. They have bought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift the King on the special occasion.

Charles had visited the renowned lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai during his India visit in 2003. The dabbawalas were also invited to Charles' wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Several Indian community workers, who have been associated with the King's charity initiatives, are also invited, including a self-made consultant and a chef.

Sourabh Phadke, a 37-year-old Pune-born architect who graduated from Charles' foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, too has been invited to the ceremony.

Gulfsha, 33, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is on the list too. She is from Delhi. She now works for a consultancy firm, providing price estimates for construction projects, according to the Buckingham Palace.

Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada is also on the guest list for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May. He has secured a chef's job at the iconic CN Tower in Toronto, the palace said.

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, will recite from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation ceremony. He and his wife Akshata Murty will also lead the procession of flag-bearers.

His other Indian-origin peers will represent the different faiths at the ceremony. Lord Indrajit Singh will represent the Sikh faith and Lord Syed Kamall of Indo-Guyanese heritage will represent the Muslim faith.