Theft At Delhi Car Horror Victim's Home, Family Allege Friend's Role

A theft was reported today from the house of Anjali Singh, the woman who died a horrific death on New Year's Day after she was dragged for several kilometres under a car that hit her scooty.

Family members of Anjali claimed that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar and among the items that were stolen include an LCD TV. They also alleged that Anjali's friend Nidhi was behind the theft.

Speaking to ANI, Anjali's sister said on Monday morning, "Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it."

Another family member questioned the role of Delhi Police. "Why was there no police yesterday in front of the house? Police had been there for the last 8 days but was yesterday no one was there. We feel, Nidhi is behind the theft."

Police said the investigation is underway.

Previously Anjali's maternal uncle claimed, that her friend Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case had, hatched a conspiracy by claiming Anjali had been drunk on the day of the accident. His response came against the backdrop of claims by Nidhi to the media that Anjali was drunk on the day of the incident.

"Nidhi was hidden previously. Now she has surfaced after Anjali's last rites. When the incident happened, did not she have the humanity to report it to the police or family? She was scared then. Is not she scared now? This is Nidhi's conspiracy," Anjali's maternal uncle told ANI.

He said Anjali did not have a drinking habit and her friend was lying. "My niece did not have a drinking habit. If she was drunk that night (when the incident happened) as per Nidhi's claim then the postmortem report would have mentioned that. It means Nidhi is lying," he said.

20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi.

An examination of the CCTV footage has helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding a pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident.

Seven persons accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

