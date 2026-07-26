The Biggest Strength Of India's New Task Force To Make Exams Leak-Proof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed a task force to bring about a radical overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and reform the examination system. Led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the task force's members come from a wide range of streams.

Great care and deliberation have been taken in finalising the selection, sources said. The task force will give a report to the government. It will help make the country's examination systems leak-proof and also improve it in many other aspects - transparency, security and accuracy.

The team's biggest strength lies in the inclusion of experts from across four critical domains - technology, security, logistics and administration. It can transform the examination system by leveraging their areas of expertise.

Nandan Nilekani

He can drive improvements in technology and data security. Drawing on his experience with transparent digital systems like Aadhaar and UPI, he could develop an end-to-end encrypted platform for examinations that is impossible to hack or intercept. This would ensure the security of examinees' data and enable the detection of impersonators through AI-based biometric verification.

V Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director

Kamakoti can assist in securing the software and server infrastructure of computer-based tests (CBTs) against cyberattacks. AI could be used to implement dynamic randomisation of questions i.e. varying the question sequence and making sudden changes for each computer. This would curb malpractices such as hacking local servers or screen-sharing at exam centres.

S Somanath, Former Chairman, ISRO

He can contribute expertise in zero-error processes and cyber intelligence. He could devise redundant safety layers and zero-defect standards for conducting exams, modelled after space missions. This would ensure multi-layer checks at every stage - from question paper preparation to result declaration - minimising the scope for human error or technical glitches to near-zero levels.

Tapan Deka, Former Director, Intelligence Bureau

He can offer crucial suggestions for developing intelligence networks and real-time cyber monitoring systems to bust exam mafias and paper-leak gangs. This would enable the identification of suspicious activities before leaks occur and enable rigorous security audits of examination centres.

Amrit Lal Meena, Logistics Expert

He can help in implementing tamper-proof logistics measures for printing, storing and transporting question papers, such as GPS tracking and containers with digital locks that open only at the designated time and location. This would effectively eliminate issues like papers going missing from trunks or strongrooms, or being photographed illegally.

Anita Karwal, Former Education Secretary

She can contribute her expertise in academic reforms and student policy. Having also served as the chairperson of the CBSE, she can offer recommendations regarding grace mark policies, the resolution of objections concerning answer keys and the establishment of strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for examination centres. These measures would ensure a transparent evaluation process and provide fast and fair resolution to students' issues.