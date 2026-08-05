Tewolde Gebremariam Is Air India's New CEO After Campbell Wilson's Exit

Tewolde Gebremariam will be Air India's new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday, months after CEO Campbell Wilson's exit.

"The Board of Directors of Air India today announced the appointment of Tewolde Gebremariam as the airline's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, succeeding Campbell Wilson. This executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India's transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline," the company said in a statement.

Air India said Gebremariam is widely recognised as one of the most successful aviation chief executives who headed Ethiopian Airlines Group's multi-billion-dollar expansion. The company credited him for "transforming a regional carrier into Africa's largest, most profitable, and decorated airline group".

"His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure," it added.

Tewolde Gebremariam has strong experience in expanding international long-haul networks and building world-class hub operations, an unrelenting commitment to safety standards, engineering quality, and operational reliability, the statement noted.

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Air India said before embarking on the hunt for a new CEO, the company's board wanted to identify a leader with a proven record of managing mega-scale airline turnarounds, delivering operational excellence, fostering a strong culture of safety and service, and driving profitable expansion.

Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, N Chandrasekaran, welcomed Tewolde Gebremariam to the company, saying his track record as a proven leader suited the company.

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride," he said.

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The incoming CEO also issued a statement.

"It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India's extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth," he added.

Campbell Wilson had resigned in April. He was appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Air India in 2022.

"The Board also thanked Campbell Wilson for his leadership over the past phase of Air India's revitalisation. He successfully oversaw complex merger and integration processes, initiated massive fleet modernisation programs, established new corporate governance standards, and laid the foundations that were necessary for the future," the company's statement said.

Who is Tewolde Gebremariam?

Tewolde Gebremariam has an impressive 37 years of experience in the aviation industry. He is the longest-serving CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group ( for 11 years).

"During my tenure, we achieved remarkable growth, reflected in our financial success, with annual revenue soaring from $1 billion to $5 billion and a net profit of $1 billion in 2022. We increased passenger traffic from 3 million to 12 million and boosted cargo tonnage from 160 tons to 760 tons. Our international destinations expanded from 64 to 128, and our workforce grew from 6,300 to 17,000 employees," his LinkedIn account bio reads.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in economics in 1993. He completed his MBA from The Open University in 1999.