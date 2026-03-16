Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ireland Due To 'Technical Snag'

A Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency precautionary landing at Ireland's Shannon Airport following a technical snag on Sunday afternoon.

The flight, AI102, took off from JFK (New York) Airport and made an emergency landing in Ireland at 4:30 pm (local time).

All passengers and crew were safe, and the airline is providing full assistance to them, an Air India spokesperson said.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on 15 March made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hrs local time, and all passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline added that it regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers.

"While such precautionary diversions are determined by our uncompromising commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience and disruption caused to our guests. We are working closely with Shannon Airport authorities and local agencies to provide all necessary support to our guests and crew, whose safety remains our highest priority. We will share further updates as and when available," it said.