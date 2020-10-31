Terrorists Surrendering During Anti-Terror Ops Welcome Development: J&K Top Cop

"We want the youth, who have been lured into a wrong path, to return," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said. (File)

Terrorists preferring to surrender during encounters with security forces is a welcome development, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, as he appealed to the youngsters, who have picked up arms, to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

The DGP was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Zewan on the city outskirts on the occasion of the "National Unity Day" that marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Terrorists surrendering in the last few encounters is a welcome development. The youngsters are accepting the offers of police and security forces to surrender even during a live action when bullets are being fired, so it is a welcome development," he said.

The DGP said all those who picked up arms should shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream, assuring them of support in every way.

"We want the youth, who have been lured into taking a wrong path, to return. There is still time, they can return and we will help them in every way," he said.

The police chief of the Union Territory said he is happy to see Kashmiri youngsters taking part in positive activities like sports.

"We will support them in every way and continue to organise such activities," he added.

Asked about the progress in the probe into the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in south Kashmir''s Kulgam district on Thursday, Singh said the investigation is going on in the right direction.

"The terrorists, who carried out the attack, have been identified and further action is being taken," he said.