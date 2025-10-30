National Unity Day 2025: 7 Famous Quotes By Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is dedicated to promoting national unity, integrity and security. It also encourages citizens to take pride in their nation and culture.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a visionary leader and a key figure in India's freedom fight, and the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He played a crucial role in uniting India's princely states into a single nation and made efforts to ensure that the country remained united and strong. For what he did for the nation, he earned the title of the "Iron Man of India".

Here are some famous quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don't be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels" - Date: 7 March 1942, Occasion: During Quit India Movement

"We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father" - Date: 21 January 1942, Occasion: During Quit India Movement

"The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but it required the whole-hearted co-operation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port" - Date: 14 May 1928, Occasion: To villagers of Bardoli taluka during Bardoli Movement

"Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success" - Date: 26 January 1939, Occasion: Announcing resumption of the struggle at Rajkot

"So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence" - Date: 5 August 1928, Occasion: Addressing Students at Surat

"Two ways of building character - cultivating strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness" - Date: 13 June 1935, when he stressed building character among students at the Rashtriya Shala Board meeting, Karadi in Jalalpore district

"Religion is a matter between the man and his Maker" - Date: 15 May 1950, while addressing a public meeting at Ernakulam

Republic Day-style parade on every Oct 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (Oct 30) announced a series of grand celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary. He also highlighted the monumental role of Patel in uniting India post-independence.

While addressing a gathering, Shah said, "We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a big role in uniting India post-independence. Tomorrow is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This year's unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade."

"The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onward, a grand parade will be held on every 31st October. During the Parade, CAPFs and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour."

"PM Modi will take part in the parade at 7:55 A.M., the way parade is conducted in Republic Day, the same will be held on the Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel every year."