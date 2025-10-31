National Unity Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, History And Celebrations

National Unity Day 2025: India is celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on Friday, October 31, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. Grand celebrations are taking place across the country to honour the 'Iron Man of India' for his crucial role in unifying the nation by integrating the princely states after independence in 1947.

The day was first celebrated in 2014, following a declaration by the Government of India to honour and celebrate Sardar Patel's remarkable contribution to nation-building. The following year, PM Narendra Modi announced the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative for sustained and structured connect between people of different regions of the country for an enhanced understanding and bonding between them.

In Sardar Patel's memory, the Statue of Unity, a colossal symbol of India's unity, stands tall on the banks of the Narmada River in Vadodara, Gujarat, which was unveiled in 2018 and has become a major tourist attraction since then.

Significance Of National Unity Day

Sardar Patel actively participated in the Indian freedom movement to resist British colonial rule. His unwavering commitment and ideals played a pivotal role in uniting the nation and establishing the cornerstone of a resilient India. His vision for India was one of a united and prosperous nation where all citizens could live in harmony.

Sardar Patel believed that unity was essential for India's progress and development. His legacy continues to inspire Indians today, and National Unity Day is a reminder of his commitment to the nation.

Theme Of National Unity Day 2025

This year's theme of National Unity Day is 'Unity in Diversity', which emphasises that the country's strength lies in embracing its diverse cultures, regions, and beliefs. The theme is aimed at highlighting the importance of unity despite differences.

National Unity Day Celebrations

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a series of grand celebrations to mark the Iron Man's 150th birth anniversary.

"This year's unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade. The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onward, a grand parade will be held on every 31st October," said Shah, adding: "During the parade, CAPFs and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour. PM Modi will take part in the parade at 7:55 am, the way parade is conducted in Republic Day, the same will be held on the Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel every year."

The Home Minister also announced a fortnight-long cultural programme in Ekta Nagar from November 1 to 15. The festival will culminate on November 15 with special programs celebrating God Birsa Munda Jayanti, highlighting the glorious culture and resilient spirit of our tribal communities.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising a nationwide Unity March (Yatra) to foster unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among the youth. The march will unfold in two phases, with the first phase taking place between October 31 and November 25. The second phase will start from November 26 and culminate on December 6, covering 152 kilometres from Karamsad (Sardar Patel's birthplace in Gujarat) to the Statue of Unity in Kevadi.