'We Must Identify Urban Naxals': PM Modi on National Unity Day

The BJP government's vision reflects its commitment to national unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, adding that it had brought a 'one nation, one tax' system and abolished the Article 370 wall, revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"The discriminatory policies and intent of previous governments weakened national unity. Over the past 10 years, the new governance model has eliminated discrimination. We have chosen the path of sabka saath sabka vikas. This approach has ended the dissatisfaction among people and enhanced their trust in development schemes," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said Aadhaar, which represents 'one nation, one identity', is being discussed globally. "We brought 'one nation, one tax' system through GST. We brought 'one nation, one health insurance' scheme through Ayushman Bharat. Now, we are working towards 'one nation, one election' that will strengthen democracy and optimise resources. India is also moving towards 'one nation, one civil code'."