For twenty years, he lived in the shadows - always moving, dodging the law, and believing time would bury his crimes. On Wednesday, that belief came crashing down. In a dramatic, intelligence-driven operation, Reasi Police arrested fugitive Mohammad Mansha in Tral, South Kashmir, ending one of the longest manhunts in the district's history.

Mansha, a resident of Thuroo Lassoli in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, had been on the run since 2001. He was an active terrorist before surrendering to security forces in 2007. However, that surrender did not translate into submission to the law; instead, he slipped away and vanished.

His name figures in 13 criminal cases registered at the Mahore Police Station, and he faces charges such as murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, waging war against the State, and violations of the Arms Act.

One of the most serious cases against him dates to 2000, registered under Sections 302, 307, 121-A RPC and 7/25 Arms Act, in which a Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police died in the line of duty. A chargesheet was filed under Section 512 CrPC, and Mansha was declared an absconder. The Court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Reasi had issued a warrant on December 6, 2001, in his name. For the next two decades, the warrant remained unexecuted - until now.

The Hunt That Never Stopped

Acting on credible, sustained intelligence, Reasi Police conjamstituted a special team from Mahore Police Station and the District Absconder Tracking Unit and dispatched it to Tral, Awantipora.

With precision, patience and inter-district coordination, and with the assistance of Awantipora Police, the team zeroed in on Mansha and took him into custody, without giving him a chance to escape again.

Investigating police officials termed the arrest a major milestone and a message: "No matter how far you run, how long you hide, or where you go, the law will find you."

District Police Reasi has reiterated its unwavering resolve to hunt down every absconder, especially those involved in heinous terror crimes, and ensure they face justice - irrespective of time, distance, or geography.

