For the first time in 37 years, Kashmir has no local terrorists left to fight Pakistan's proxy war. The last one is gone. And that is precisely what has made Pakistan desperate.

With local recruitment having collapsed to zero, Islamabad is now preparing for a winter infiltration push - sending its own Pakistani terrorists across the Line of Control before snow closes the passes and seals the mountains.

According to officials, around 35 Pakistani terrorists believed to be active north of Pir Panjal are now on the radar of security agencies.

The numbers tell the story of a movement that has lost its own people. In 2018, as many as 196 local youth joined terror ranks. The figure fell to 146 in 2021, 121 in 2022, just 19 in 2023, 4 in 2024, and only 1 in 2025. This year, it is zero. The turning point came earlier this week with the elimination of Lateef Bhat, the last surviving local terrorist. With his killing, the Valley was wiped clean of local terrorists.

Rattled, Pakistan has reactivated its launchpads along the LoC - but with a changed strategy. Instead of large groups, the launchpads now house small, scattered groups. Each one has just two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, waiting silently for a window to slip in.

It is a deliberate shift after Operation Sindoor, during which India destroyed several major terror camps, including Jaish's Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur.

Often during winters, terrorists hide in forest belts or natural caves. To deny them safe space to shrink into, several Temporary Operating Bases have been set up in the upper reaches and forest belt to make the movement of terrorists difficult. Intelligence inputs also warn of a possible Border Action Team (BAT) attack along the LoC, aimed at keeping the situation hot through winter.

Security forces are not waiting. About 100 Temporary Operating Bases have been established in remote, mountainous areas, several at heights, to dominate the high ground and choke terror movement.

At the same time, forces are dismantling the old support system south of Pir Panjal. A list has been prepared of terrorists who had exfiltrated to Pakistan years ago and are now trying to revive terror from across the border. Their properties back home are being seized, so they cannot sell their land and use the money to fund terror.