2 Pakistan Terrorists Among 5 Arrested In J&K, One Evaded Cops For 16 Years

The first pictures have emerged of two Pakistani terrorists who were part of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module busted by police in Srinagar on Monday.

Five people were arrested, officials said on Tuesday, including Pakistani terrorist Abdullah alias Abu Hureira who had evaded the police for 16 years and had also helped set up bases outside Jammu and Kashmir. The other Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Usman alias Khubaib.

The two Pakistani terrorists in custody are categorised 'A+' and were involved in creating the LeT network in Jammu and Kashmir and other states. Officials said Hureira infiltrated India about 16 years ago and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists over the years, most of whom have been killed by security forces, news agency PTI reported.

Investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered a large quantity of weapons, including four AK rifles, and incriminating material.

Officials said the three Srinagar residents who have been arrested are Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama, and they allegedly provided logistical support, food and shelter to the terrorists.

Forged documents with addresses located in other states have also been recovered from Abdullah and Usman, indicating the use of false identities to facilitate the module's expansion in other states.

Naqeeb Bhat was the first to be arrested on March 31 and he led the police to Mir and Rashid Bhat.

Al Falah Op

In an operation in November 2025, the Srinagar police unravelled a network comprising highly educated professionals, mostly doctors, who had been radicalised to carry out terrorist activities.

One of the accused was Dr Umer-un Nabi from the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing more than a dozen people.

(With inputs from PTI)