Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chhatru forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said today.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with Jammu and Kashmir police was launched on April 9 in Chhatru forest in Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

"Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues," they added and tagged two images showing soldiers walking on a narrow path through a snow-covered dense forest.

Op Chhatru

Based on specific #intelligence, a joint search and destroy #operation along with @JmuKmrPolice was launched on 09 Apr in #Chhatru forest #Kishtwar.

Contact was established late evening on the same day. The #terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued.… pic.twitter.com/QqTwQzoQE3 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 11, 2025

A massive ongoing operation has been launched against terrorists, who managed to infiltrate from across the International Border into the Kathua district last month.

On March 28, four police personnel were killed in action, and two terrorists were shot dead in Kathua.

Kathua has emerged as a major infiltrating route for the Pakistan-based terrorists to reach higher reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts and further to Kashmir over the past year.