Terrorist Involved In Non-Locals' Deaths Killed Hours After Arrest In Kashmir

According to the cops, Ganai was killed by another terrorist in an anti-terror operation.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba 'hybrid terrorist' who was arrested following the deaths of two migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian was killed during an anti-terror operation today, police said.

Imran Bashir Ganai was arrested hours after killing Ram Sagar and Munesh Kumar, two migrant labourers from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the accused had lobbed a grenade inside a shed where the labourers were sleeping.

Police said Ganai was a 'hybrid terrorist', a term used by the police for a person who is not listed as a terrorist but carries out terrorist attacks and slips back into society without any trace.

According to the cops, Ganai was killed by another terrorist in an anti-terror operation.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

The Kashmir police said they arrested an accomplice of Ganai and had launched a hunt to track down the main accused in the grenade attack that left the two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh dead.

According to Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Ganai had confessed to having lobbed a grenade at the labourers.

After visiting Shopian yesterday Mr Kumar said the response to the killing of migrant workers will be swift.

"Very soon the main culprit, the terrorist for whom Ganai was working will be neutralized. The labourers are soft targets. They don't have any security. It's a dastardly attack and an act of cowardice. We will respond in equal measure," Mr Kumar said.

Migrant workers have become frequent targets of terrorist attackers in Kashmir in the last two years.

On Saturday, terrorists killed Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian. The killing, part of a series of targeted attacks triggered protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.