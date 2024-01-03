Terror Accused's Immovable Property Attached In Jammu And Kashmir

The accused is currently under trail and lodged at Central Jail in Srinagar (Representational)

Immovable property of a terror accused was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, police said.

The police in Ganderbal in a significant move has taken action by attaching land measuring 10 marlas situated at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to Lateef Ahmad Kambay, a resident of Wakoora area of Central Kashmir district, said a spokesman.

He said the action was taken in pursuance to the orders passed by the honourable court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal in a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, IA Act and MV Act.

This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the spokesman said.

The accused is currently under trail and lodged at Central Jail Srinagar. The said property is attached under section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, he added.

The spokesman said the attachment follows due legal process outlined in the law.

The police continues its vigilant stance against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security, he added.

The spokesman said the operation underscores the commitment of the police to curb unlawful activities, particularly those with potential connections to acts against the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Such measures play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, contributing to the larger goal of ensuring the safety and security of the area, he added.

The spokesman further said the action sends a strong message about the zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism that pose threats to peace and harmony in the area.

