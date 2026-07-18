Tensions At NIT Silchar As Villagers Remove Locked Gate Over Road Closure

Tension prevailed at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar on Saturday after villagers removed a locked entrance gate, alleging it had blocked a road they had been using for years.

The gate, located on the road connecting Bora Khali Tea Estate and nearby villages with the NIT campus, was reportedly locked without prior notice. Residents claimed the closure disrupted the daily movement of people travelling to schools, markets and workplaces.

As news of the closure spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and staged a protest before removing the locked gate. The incident briefly escalated tensions in the area, prompting the deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order.

NIT Silchar officials later held discussions with the protesters, following which the situation remained peaceful.

The villagers demanded that the road be reopened and urged the institute to consult local residents before imposing any restrictions on public access.

NIT Silchar had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.