Tension In Hyderabad After Egg Allegedly Thrown During Durga Idol Procession

An egg was allegedly thrown at a Goddess Durga idol procession in Hyderabad leading to brief tension in the area after which police reached the location, pacified the agitated people and detained suspects. The alleged incident happened in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's Old City where a Goddess Durga idol procession was being taken out late Saturday night.

Police said an egg was allegedly thrown at the procession at around 2.00 am. Soon after receiving the information senior police officers, including DCP Charminar zone Kiran Khare, Additional DCP Majid, ACP Shyam Sunder, Saidabad ACP Venkat Reddy and Madannapet Station House Officer K Chandra Sekhar, reached the spot.

They talked to people to calm the situation and also detained suspects. Police are also examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify anyone else who may have been involved.

"We received information that an egg was thrown while the Durga Mata idol procession was passing near Santosh Hotel Lane at around 2 am. Senior officers arrived at the spot, spoke with the organisers and took the suspects into custody. We are checking CCTV cameras," an official said.

The official further stated that the organisers had understood the situation and were continuing with the procession.

"There are no issues here. The overall atmosphere in the area is completely peaceful. We request the general public not to spread any kind of rumours," the official added.

Police said they would conduct further inquiries and take strict legal action against anyone found responsible. They have also urged residents to remain calm and refrain from sharing unverified information, particularly on social media and messaging platforms.

Officials cautioned that spreading false rumours could create unnecessary tension and disturb public order.

The police have also appealed to residents to cooperate with the investigation, maintain communal harmony and allow the procession to proceed peacefully.