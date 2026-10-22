2 Killed As Live Wire Falls On Tractor Carrying Durga Idol In Madhya Pradesh

Two men died, and as many as six others suffered electric shocks when a live wire fell on their tractor-trolley carrying a Durga idol for immersion after the Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at 12.04 am in the Majhauli police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, where more than 50 people were taking the idol in a procession from Civil Line Path for immersion in Narili pond, they said.

Some people raised a hanging high-voltage wire overhead with a stick for the tractor carrying the idol to pass, bringing it into contact with a high-tension line. The wire snapped after being energised and fell on the tractor-trolley, as per locals.

Vikas Rajput (22) and Prince Chauhan (23), who were sitting on the tractor, died on the spot, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mohanti Maravi told PTI over the phone.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals, she said, adding that the condition of one of them was reported to be critical.

The incident triggered a protest, with local residents blocking a road in Majhauli on Thursday morning.

The issue was later sorted out, Maravi said, adding that it was not a protest, just a dialogue.

Locals claimed that they had informed police, administration officials and members of the organising committee about low-hanging power wires during a meeting and had urged them to get them fixed. However, no action was taken, they added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway into the incident, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)