Tension Grips Bengal District After Clashes Erupt During Ram Navami Rallies

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after clashes broke out during Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations, police said.

Security was tightened in the affected Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas, the police said.

No arrests were made in this regard till the filing of this report.

The situation turned volatile after an altercation during a procession escalated into violence, with two groups pelting stones at each other and damaging property in the area, a senior police officer said.

The officer said that as part of the celebration, people in a large procession were heading towards Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj when trouble began. In the Sisatala locality, an argument over music being played during a procession led to a clash between participants and locals.

Tension flared again near the Phultala Crossing when the procession reached the area, following incidents of stone-pelting. Shops were vandalised and set on fire, further aggravating the situation.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control, and have since been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas, the officer said.

"The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, political reactions also poured in, with BJP leader Dhananjay Ghosh alleging that the violence was "pre-planned" and demanding strict action, while Jangipur Municipality chairman Mofizul Islam urged the administration to act against those responsible and maintain peace.

The administration appealed to residents to remain calm as security has been tightened across the district, officials said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)