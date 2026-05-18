'Tell Me About Your Affair': Pune Man Beats Up Wife, Pours Acid On Genitals

Drunk and in a fit of rage, a Pune man's suspicion of his wife's affair turned into an acid attack on her genitals, kicks, punches and access to medical treatment after 15 agonising days of confinement.

The incident occurred on April 20, when the man reached home drunk and angry over his wife's failure to give birth to a son, apart from suspecting that she was having an affair. "When you go out for work, tell me with whom are you having an affair with outside?" he asked as he began beating up the woman ruthlessly.

His anger escalated and he threatened to kill her. Then he reached out for a bottle of acid used for cleaning toilets and poured it on her genitals. The woman screamed in unbearable pain and tried to run away from the house to ssave her life and seek help. The man, however, locked the door from inside and subjected her to more kicks and punches.

Hearing her screams, the woman's sister-in-law rushed to the scene and called the man's parents. During this time, the man threatened that he would kill the woman if she revealed anything about the incident to anyone and left. He then returned home the same day.

The woman remained at home, in pain and her burn injuries untreated for 15 days. On May 9, after her husband left for work, she took her to daughters to her maternal home.

On recounting the torture in front of her parents, family members took her to the police station. After a complaint was filed on May 15, she was submitted to Pune's Sassoon Hospital for treatment.

Sachin Wangade, Police Inspector at the Uruli Kanchan Police Station, said a case has been registered against the husband, and the police are currently initiating further legal action.

With inputs from Ajinkya Patil