Why IPS Officers Holding IAS Posts? High Court Asks Telangana To Explain

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government, seeking a detailed explanation regarding the appointment of Indian Police Service officers to several key administrative positions designated for the Indian Administrative Service cadre.

Justice Surepally Nanda, presiding over the matter on Monday, directed the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (General Administration Department—GAD) to submit their counter-affidavits by December 10, clarifying the rationale and legal backing for these postings.

The directive follows a writ petition filed by Hyderabad-based lawyer and social activist Vadla Srikanth. The petitioner's counsel, Vijay Gopal, argued that the government's action, particularly the issuance of GO 1342 dated September 26, is in violation of Central laws that clearly delineate the distinct roles and responsibilities of the two All India Services in state administration.

The petition specifically cited the appointments of three senior and high-profile IPS officials to posts typically held by the IAS cadre.

Stephen Ravindra, IPS, is currently serving as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Ex-Officio principal secretary to the government.

Shikha Goel, IPS, is serving as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, and ex-officio principal secretary, GAD.

CV Anand, IPS and former Hyderabad Commissioner, has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Advocate Vijay Gopal contended that such cross-cadre appointments violate the statutory framework established by regulations like the IAS (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 2016.

"Principal Secretary positions are reserved for the IAS cadre, whose executive duties include reviewing decisions taken by IPS officials," Gopal explained. "Having an IPS officer in a review position compromises the existence of a neutral party, as the IAS and IPS officers are trained for fundamentally different executive and oversight roles."

He further highlighted the functional implications, citing the recent Telangana phone tapping case as an example where the administrative head needs to be a neutral entity distinct from the police hierarchy.

The practice of appointing IPS officers to principal secretary ranks was noted to have begun during the tenure of the previous BRS-led government in 2014.

Appearing on behalf of the state, special government pleader Rahul Reddy, from the Additional Advocate General's office, requested additional time from the court to prepare and file a comprehensive counter-affidavit.

Following the submissions, Justice Nanda granted the extension and adjourned the case. The Telangana government is now under a court order to provide its justification for the postings ahead of the next hearing on December 10.