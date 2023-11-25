'You Have Violated...': Poll Body Issues Notice To Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

The Commission asked Rama Rao to explain his stand by November 26 (File)

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to ruling BRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao for allegedly visiting a government institution here and using the platform for political activities and sought a reply from him by Sunday afternoon.

The EC in its notice said it had received a complaint from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, wherein it was alleged that Rama Rao, a star campaigner for BRS visited the office of 'T-works' and interacted with a large number of youth employed in the office on November 20.

The Commission obtained a factual report on the matter from the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Referring to the provisions of MCC that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel, the Commission in its notice observed that, Rama Rao, is not only a contesting candidate in the upcoming assembly election but also a start campaigner of the BRS.

"Whereas, the Commission is, prima facie, held that that by visiting to a Government Institution and using the platform of T-works for political activities and combining your official visit with political/private visit, you have violated the instruction of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," the Commission said in its notice.

The Commission asked Rama Rao to explain his stand in respect of the visit and use of a Government Institute for political purposes by 3 PM on November 26.

In the event of no response from Rama Rao's side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that he had nothing to say in the matter and that the EC will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)