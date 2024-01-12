Tejashwi Yadav's 1 am Visit To Hospital Reveals Sleeping Guard, MIA Doctor

The guards at the hospital were sleeping when Tejashwi Yadav went for inspection

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached the Hajipur Sadar Hospital in Vaishali around 1 am and found complete mismanagement.

Mr Yadav paid a visit to the hospital without any notice and continued to inspect for over 20 minutes. The security guards deployed at the hospital were sleeping and no senior doctor was on duty over which the Deputy Chief Minister reprimanded the Deputy Civil Surgeon, Hariprasad.

Tejashwi Yadav had come to inspect the construction of the new building of the Sadar Hospital. He visited the emergency, the outpatient department, and the guards' room while inspecting the hospital.

While reprimanding Deputy Civil Surgeon Hariprasad, Tejashwi Yadav said that when he entered the premises, the security guards were sleeping. He ordered to blacklist the security agency that deployed the guards.

Mr Yadav scolded Hariprasad over the absence of doctors and held him accountable for the same.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Yadav said, "I came here to check the ground reality - whether the money allotted is being used effectively and if the people are being benefitted. It is important to inspect, otherwise we won't know about the ground reality. We are here to serve the people."

"Many things have become better but more improvement is needed. We brought a referral policy. We want the patient load in Patna to be reduced. That is why we are trying to improve the Sadar Hospital. We want to facilitate patients here. However, doctors need to adhere to their roles and responsibilities. They must work with full honesty", Mr Yadav said.

On Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister chaired a review meeting on the redevelopment and renovation of Patna's Moin-ul-Haq stadium. He proposed a world-class stadium with a sports complex, five-star hotel, restaurant, better drainage and parking system, and access to Patna Metro along with other world-class facilities. Instructions were given to complete the work within two weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)