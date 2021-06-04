Teenagar Holding Family Hostage Arrested Through Cash Trick

The teenagar used a toy gun to hold the family hostage. (Representational)

A teenager who allegedly held a businessman's family in Nagpur hostage with a toy gun was arrested in a dramatic manner as a wad of currency notes totalling Rs 5 lakh were thrown at him while police moved in, officials said.

The teenager allegedly barged into the house of a builder around 2 pm and held his family hostage at gunpoint, a police officer said.

"He called Vaidya and demanded Rs 50 lakh to free his family. The builder called the police control room and a team arrived at his home. The builder kept the teenager distracted by giving him Rs 5 lakh in cash through the window. In the meantime, a police team in plainclothes entered the house from the back door," he said.

The team arrested the teenager, who was brandishing a toy gun, and he has told police he attempted this crime as his catering business closed down due to the Covid restrictions, the official added.

