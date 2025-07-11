Teen Boys Forced Into Oral Sex Over Non-Payment Of Loan In Mumbai

Two teenage boys, one of them a minor, were brutally thrashed and forced to indulge in oral sex with one another by three men in Mumbai after they allegedly failed to return the money they had borrowed, police said.

The accused - Dheeraj (25), Bharat (21) and Panjubhai Goswami (45) - forced the victims, saying "sex karo (have sex)", and also recorded a video of the entire act to threaten them into repaying the borrowed money, the police added.

One of the victims is 19-years-old and is from south Mumbai. The other is a minor from Parbhani.

According to the police, the victims reportedly borrowed money from Gautam Dilip Goswami and failed to repay him.

Angered by this, Gautam's three aides forced the victims inside a vehicle and first took them to Pune and then Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the accused took the teenagers to an office in Kalbadevi Road in Bhuleshwar area, where they brutally thrashed the boys with a belt. The men forced the teens to remove their clothes and perform oral sex on one another.

The accused kept shouting "sex karo", and filmed the entire act in a bid to threaten the teens later, the police added.

Gautam has been arrested and efforts are underway to arrest the three remaining accused.

Both the teenagers have been admitted to a hospital for psychological counselling.