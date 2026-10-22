Tech CEO-YouTuber Jason Samuel Arrested Over Influencer Harish's Suicide

Tambaram Police in Chennai have arrested 30-year-old tech CEO and YouTuber Jason Samuel in connection with the death of financial influencer and YouTuber Harish, who died by suicide.

According to the police, Harish's father lodged a complaint alleging that Jason Samuel had attempted to extort money and made defamatory remarks targeting his son on social media. Harish was reportedly distressed by these incidents before he died by suicide.

Police have registered a case against Jason Samuel under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide.

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The police said documents and witness evidence collected during the investigation pointed to Jason Samuel's alleged role in Harish's death.

The 27-year-old content creator, who ran the popular social media channel "Finance With Harish", was found dead at a rented villa near Muttukadu in Chennai, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint filed by his father stated that a video posted by Jason Samuel on October 18 questioned Harish's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) credentials. This triggered severe online harassment and pressure, which Harish's father said drove his son to take his own life.

Jason Samuel has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

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Meanwhile, Jason Samuel, speaking to NDTV over the phone, denied all allegations.

"I never approached Harish asking for money. I just pointed out what's illegal. Never intended anything further. No bullying. I am shattered. I request all to watch the video. Nothing I said was to bully him," Jason Samuel said.

Harish's death has sparked debate among influencers on social media. A section of people back Harish, claiming he was subjected to cyberbullying. Meanwhile, another section of people back Jason, claiming he is just a whistleblower who questioned Harish's credentials.