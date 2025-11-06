<i>KGF</i> And <i>Om</i> Actor Harish Rai Dies At 55 After Cancer Battle

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai has died at 55 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Known for his role as Khasim, Rocky Bhai's chacha in the KGF franchise, and his portrayal of a don named Roy in Shivarajkumar's Om (1995), the actor was suffering from thyroid cancer, which had spread to his stomach, according to a Deccan Herald report.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar Pays Tribute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his condolences in a X post, praising Harish Rai's contribution to cinema.

He wrote, "The passing away of Harish Roy, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow."

Harish Rai's Work

As part of his filmography, Rai appeared in several popular films such as Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, and Nalla.

However, his roles in Om and the KGF franchise brought him wide recognition and immense love from fans.

Harish Rai is survived by his wife and two sons.