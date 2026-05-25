Teacher's Scooter Crashes Into Wild Elephant In Uttarakhand, Tusk Shatters Into Three Pieces

A shocking wildlife accident in Uttarakhand's Khatima region has drawn widespread attention after a woman school teacher riding a scooter accidentally collided with a wild elephant that suddenly emerged onto a forest highway. The rare incident reportedly left the elephant injured and caused one of its tusks to break into three pieces, while the rider also sustained injuries.

The collision took place on the Khatima-Tanakpur highway between the Chakarpur and Banbasa areas in Udham Singh Nagar district, a stretch known for frequent elephant movement as it passes through an active forest corridor. According to reports, Nikita Kapri, a private school teacher, was travelling towards Khatima on her Activa scooter when the accident occurred.

Nikita was reportedly heading to Hind Public School, where she teaches, when a juvenile elephant suddenly emerged from the dense forest and attempted to cross the road. Before she could react, the scooter rammed directly into the animal.

The impact of the collision was severe enough to badly damage the scooter and reportedly snap one of the elephant's tusks into multiple pieces. Fragments of the broken tusk scattered across the highway, creating a dramatic scene that stunned commuters and local residents.

Videos and photographs from the scene, showing the damaged scooter, injured woman, and broken tusk lying on the highway, quickly spread across social media and triggered widespread reactions online. Many users described the collision as bizarre and unprecedented, while others raised concerns about the increasing number of human-wildlife encounters on highways passing through forest zones.

Witnesses said the elephant briefly lost balance after the collision and appeared disoriented before retreating back into the forest in panic. Despite being injured, Nikita reportedly managed to move herself away from immediate danger before locals and passing commuters rushed to help her. Several travellers who were passing through the area raised an alarm and assisted in the rescue efforts.

Soon after the incident was reported, teams from the local police and forest department reached the spot. The injured teacher was shifted to a nearby private hospital in an ambulance, where doctors began treatment. Officials later confirmed that her condition was stable.

Forest department personnel also recovered the broken tusk fragments from the road and secured them at the local range office for further procedure and investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with travelling through wildlife corridors, especially in areas where elephants frequently cross roads connecting forest regions. Experts and officials have repeatedly urged motorists to drive cautiously in such stretches, particularly during early morning and evening hours when animal movement is more common.