Foreigner Praises Dehradun Police After Lost Bag Returned In Rishikesh

A post shared by the Uttarakhand Police on its X handle highlighted an incident in which the Dehradun Police returned a lost bag belonging to a foreign citizen during a trip to Rishikesh.

According to the post, the bag contained a mobile phone, important documents and cash. The police later found the bag and returned it to the foreign citizen, who was seen feeling happy and expressing gratitude after getting her belongings back.

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The police also shared a video along with the post. In the video, police personnel can be seen handing over the bag to the foreign citizen after recovering it.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the Dehradun police for their effort to find the bag. One user commented, "It is India's culture and virtue to cooperate with and respect foreign tourists. The guest is God."

Another user noted, "This is highly commendable work."

"Well done, Uttarakhand Police," added a third user.