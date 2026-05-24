Man Confronts Tourists For Throwing Plastic Waste On Mussoorie Route, Video Goes Viral

A video from the road to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media after a man calmly confronted a group of tourists for allegedly throwing plastic waste from a moving taxi. The clip has drawn attention online for the polite yet firm way in which the issue was handled.

The video was shared on Instagram by Anoop Nautiyal, founder of an environmental action and advocacy group. According to Nautiyal, he noticed passengers in a taxi ahead throwing a plastic cup and spoon out of the vehicle window while travelling towards Mussoorie.

Instead of ignoring the incident, Nautiyal decided to stop and personally return the waste to the tourists. In the viral clip, the person recording the video points towards the taxi and says that the passengers had thrown a plastic glass and spoon from the vehicle.

Watch Video Here:

Before approaching the group, Nautiyal says that people should never throw waste like this, especially in the hills. He adds that such awareness is important and hopes the tourists will not repeat the mistake again.

The video later shows Nautiyal returning to his vehicle after speaking with the tourists. When asked whether they admitted their mistake, he says they accepted it and he politely requested them not to do such things in Uttarakhand.

One part of the video that received appreciation online was Nautiyal's decision not to publicly shame the tourists. He says in the clip that there is no need to embarrass anyone unnecessarily and adds that littering is wrong everywhere, not just in Uttarakhand. He also says people should not throw waste from moving vehicles under any circumstances.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Nautiyal urged travellers to help keep Uttarakhand and the rest of the country clean by avoiding littering in public places.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained attention online, with many social media users praising the calm and respectful manner in which Nautiyal addressed the issue. Several users appreciated the message of civic responsibility and cleanliness shared through the clip.

One user commented, "Well-done Sir."

Another user noted, "You are great sir."

"This is the right way to teach and let people realise there mistake," added a third user.