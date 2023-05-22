Karnataka Teacher Suspended After Criticising Siddaramaiah On Facebook

The teacher was suspended on May 20

A government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly sharing someone's post on his Facebook page criticising Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for burdening the State with debts during his previous tenure from 2013 to 2018.

Shantha Murthy MG allegedly shared Hm Rajashekhar Hiremath's post against Siddaramaiah on the day he was sworn in for the second time as Chief Minister on May 20.

Mr Hiremath allegedly wrote in his post, "Siddaramaiah who sank the state with maximum debts has come back again to further sink it in loans." According to the post, former Chief Minister S M Krishna borrowed Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh - Rs 15,635 crore, HDK - Rs 3,545 crore, B S Yediyurappa - Rs 25,653 crore, D V Sadananda Gowda - Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar - Rs 13,464 crore and "Siddaramaiah Rs 2.42 lakh crore!" "The total loan amount from S M Krishna to Jagadish Shettar is Rs 71,331 crore. Debts by Siddu (Siddaramaiah) is Rs 2.42 lakh crore. What else will happen with his freebies 'Bhagya'?" the post read.

In the suspension order dated May 20, L Jayappa, Discipline Authority and Block Education Officer of the Department of Public Instruction, said Shantha Murthy violated the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules -1966 due to which he has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)