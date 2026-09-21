Video: Highway 'Whitewashed' After Milk Tanker Overturns In Maharashtra

Hundreds of litres of milk spilled onto the road on Monday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Several people seized the opportunity.

The tanker, carrying litres of milk, overturned on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, within the limits of Tawa village in Dahanu Taluka.

The impact of the accident caused a leak in the tanker, through which a massive quantity of milk spilled onto the road. From afar, it looked like a river of milk flowing across the highway.

The accident and the spillage caught locals' attention. Several motorists and local villagers rushed to the scene with bottles and cans and started to collect the milk.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident and the subsequent chaos. Highway police are currently engaged in the task of removing the wrecked tanker from the road.

A litre of packaged milk in India costs about Rs 50, and may go up till Rs 60 depending on the variant.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)