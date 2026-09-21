Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Highway 'Whitewashed' After Milk Tanker Overturns In Maharashtra

The tanker, carrying litres of milk, overturned on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, within the limits of Tawa village in Dahanu Taluka.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Video: Highway 'Whitewashed' After Milk Tanker Overturns In Maharashtra
The impact of the accident caused a leak in the tanker
Dahanu:

Hundreds of litres of milk spilled onto the road on Monday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Several people seized the opportunity.

The tanker, carrying litres of milk, overturned on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, within the limits of Tawa village in Dahanu Taluka.

The impact of the accident caused a leak in the tanker, through which a massive quantity of milk spilled onto the road. From afar, it looked like a river of milk flowing across the highway.

The accident and the spillage caught locals' attention. Several motorists and local villagers rushed to the scene with bottles and cans and started to collect the milk.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident and the subsequent chaos. Highway police are currently engaged in the task of removing the wrecked tanker from the road.

A litre of packaged milk in India costs about Rs 50, and may go up till Rs 60 depending on the variant.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Milk Spill, Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway, Milk Tanker Overturn
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com