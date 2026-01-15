Vijay Emerges Key Pivot In Anti-DMK Strategy As NDA Plans Mega Chennai Show

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has emerged as a central figure in the opposition's evolving calculations in Tamil Nadu, with sources telling NDTV that the BJP leadership sees clear convergence between Vijay's political messaging and the broader anti-DMK narrative taking shape ahead of the next Assembly election.

According to sources, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has conveyed internally that defeating the DMK will require consolidation of all anti-DMK votes and that any fragmentation would only benefit the ruling party.

Annamalai believes Vijay's public speeches repeatedly reflect a desire to see the DMK government voted out, sources say, noting that a significant portion of Vijay's criticism is aimed directly at the ruling party.

While no formal political arrangement is on the table at this stage, the BJP views Vijay as a decisive factor in shaping the anti-DMK space, sources said. Senior leaders believe there is still a long political journey ahead, but they acknowledge that Vijay's positioning indicates alignment on the core objective of ending DMK rule in the state.

Sources further indicate that the BJP expects to be part of the government if the NDA comes to power in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK remaining a key partner in the alliance's state-level strategy.

They also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first mega joint NDA rally on the outskirts of Chennai on January 23. All NDA partners are expected to participate, making it the alliance's first major show of strength after the PMK joined the alliance.

Sources say the BJP is also in talks with several political outfits and that more parties are likely to join the NDA ahead of the prime minister's rally, signalling an intensified effort to consolidate the opposition, with Vijay increasingly at the centre of these political deliberations.

The South superstar had all along ruled out any alliance with the BJP, branding the saffron party his ideological enemy. And there is no change in his ideological stand, said a senior leader of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This despite the CBI probing the deadly stampede at a TVK rally and his film, Jana Nayagan, facing a crucial censor hurdle.